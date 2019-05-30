Home

PATON, Tracey Ann. Born February 26, 1967. Passed away on May 28, 2019. Passed away surrounded by family and friends. Loved daughter of David and the late Jeanette (Gemma). Loved mother of Jamie. Cherished sister of Michelle, Jacqui and sister to her late brother Gary. Adored niece, aunty and great aunty. Much loved member of the Tight 5. A celebration of Tracey's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 1st of June 2019 at 3.00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the West Auckland Hospice and would be greatly appreciated. Tracey will be lying in state Leah's.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
