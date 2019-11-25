|
|
|
ROBBIE, Torquil Ivor William. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019, aged 52. Dearly loved father of Melissa and Alexander. Much loved brother of Valerie, Peter, David, Tanya and Craig. Adored Uncle of Kaaren, David and Andrew, Gemma and Paul, Angela and Jeanette, Heather, John, Sarah and Peter, Jess, Emily and Alex. Special thanks to all those who cared for Torquil - close friend and colleague Alan Lee, staff at Tarawera Medical Centre, Dr Rachel Shouler and Tracy Wilson, Canopy Cancer Care, Grace and Tauranga Hospitals, and the wonderful staff at Whakatane Hospital ICU. A service to celebrate Torquil's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday November 28 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton or maybe left at the service. Communications please to the Robbie family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019