Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Tore KNUTSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tore Dagfinn KNUTSEN

Add a Memory
Tore Dagfinn KNUTSEN Notice
KNUTSEN, Tore Dagfinn. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer and father of Turid (Norway). Stepfather to Paul, Shona and Mark, Grandfather to Maria, Melissa, Mai Linn and Martin, Great-grandfather to Madeleine, and Step-grandfather to John, Alys, Lisa, Sam, Chelsea, Alexandra and Massimo. Passed away peacefully at Fairview Care, Albany, on Friday 20 September 2019 after a long illness. Tore will be sadly missed. We are farewelling Tore and celebrating his life at a Remembrance Service to be held 3.30pm Wednesday 2 October at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.