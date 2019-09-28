|
KNUTSEN, Tore Dagfinn. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer and father of Turid (Norway). Stepfather to Paul, Shona and Mark, Grandfather to Maria, Melissa, Mai Linn and Martin, Great-grandfather to Madeleine, and Step-grandfather to John, Alys, Lisa, Sam, Chelsea, Alexandra and Massimo. Passed away peacefully at Fairview Care, Albany, on Friday 20 September 2019 after a long illness. Tore will be sadly missed. We are farewelling Tore and celebrating his life at a Remembrance Service to be held 3.30pm Wednesday 2 October at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019