Tony Ross LANGBEIN

Tony Ross LANGBEIN Notice
LANGBEIN, Tony Ross. On May 24th, 2020. Much loved and cherished husband of Christine Fletcher. Passed away at home after a 5 year battle with cancer and dementia. Treasured father of Joanne and Andrew, esteemed father-in-law to Andres and Allison, and beloved grandfather to Rebecca, Hannah, and Tomas. Respected step-father to Andrew and Jean Fletcher. The family would like to thank Dr. Dean McKay, longstanding nurse Carol Caie and the care- giving team. Special thanks to Rhonda, Jan, Counties Care Trust and Franklin Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time. Because of current restrictions, a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your local hospice would be greatly appreciated. All communications c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1146.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 30 to June 1, 2020
