LYNCH, Tony. (Francis Anthony) Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019 at Karaka Summerset Hospital, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Sandy, much loved Father of David and Kieron, Mother-in-law of Caroline and Anna, very special Afi of Rebekka, Ericka, Sandra, Stella and Georgia. "Rest In Peace" A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Cnr of East and Wellington Sts, Papakura on Tuesday 4th June at 1.30 pm followed by interment at the Ararimu Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
