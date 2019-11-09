Home

JELAS, Tony. Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lynette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Carlo, Katrina and Steve Dixson. Treasured poppa of Troy, Connor, Chantelle; Nicole, David, Nic; Liam, Aaron, and Hannah. Great poppa of Jessie and Taylor. A memorial service will be held at Marsden Cove Marina Marquee, 23 Maturiki Drive, Marsden Cove at 1pm on Saturday 16th November 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia NZ PO Box 99182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the Jelas Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
