Tony GLASS

Tony GLASS Notice
GLASS, Tony. Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020 with Anna by his side, after a short battle with Leukemia. Adored husband of Anna. Cherished Father and Father- in-Law of Paul and Sally, Pete and Michelle and Rory and Jen. World renowned proud Grandfather of Charlie, Neeve, Rohan, George and Holly. "He just loved his family, friends and dog and will be very much missed by us all." A private cremation has been held and, once restrictions are lifted, there will be a celebration of his life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
