FRASER, Tony Donald Anthony John (Tony). Born June 15, 1942. Passed away on April 02, 2020 peacefully after a sudden illness. Much loved husband of Jill and precious Dad of Jennie and Sasha. Admired Father in law of Chris and Jody. Grandad of Archer, Neve, Max and Jake. Loved brother of Robyn and family. A private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the St John Ambulance service, Manukau Branch, staff and Doctors at Middlemore Hospital and the marvellous care by the staff and Doctors at Auckland Hospital. You were all outstanding and that has been greatly appreciated. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020