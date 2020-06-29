|
COOK, Tony (Shaff). Peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020 at Whakatane Hospital in his 90th year. Cherished husband of Kath for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Cushla, Susan, Shani, and Helen and Greg. A much loved grandfather to 12 and great grandfather to 19. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in Saint Margaret's Anglican Church Newall Street, Kawerau at 11am on Tuesday, 30th June followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Stroke Foundation, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages to the Cook family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020