Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Saint Margaret's Anglican Church
Newall Street
Kawerau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony (Shaff) COOK

Add a Memory
Tony (Shaff) COOK Notice
COOK, Tony (Shaff). Peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020 at Whakatane Hospital in his 90th year. Cherished husband of Kath for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Cushla, Susan, Shani, and Helen and Greg. A much loved grandfather to 12 and great grandfather to 19. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in Saint Margaret's Anglican Church Newall Street, Kawerau at 11am on Tuesday, 30th June followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Stroke Foundation, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages to the Cook family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -