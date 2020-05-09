Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Tony BJERRING Notice
BJERRING, Tony. In loving memory of Tony, who passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, 4th May 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Aged 85 years. Tony was the definition of a true kiwi bloke, touching many hearts from all walks of life. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Joan, Shelly and the late Danny, Wendy, Tilly and the late Stanley, Lance and Sue, Katrina and Robbie, Catherine and Mark, Emily and Karl. Adored Grandfather of 21 and Great-Grandfather of 14. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
