DAVIS WAHO, Toni James. Hikohiko te uira Papa te whatitiri Riporipo nga wai Aue te mamae e! Kauria nga wai o Te Tokiahuru Ma atu ra ki Te Turi o Murimotu Ki te keo, ki Paretetaitonga Ki nga rārangi matua o te po Tragically taken by the waters of his ancestral river, in Karioi on Wednesday 24th June 2020 aged 59 years. Son of Margaret Matiu and Edward Davis (Waho). Brother of Keri, Rick, and Mark in Australia. Father of Hinurewa Poutu, and Peehi Waho, and koko of Kala'iakawainui, Kaahuarau, and Kukuluokahonua in O'ahu, Hawai'i. Toni is lying in-state at Tirorangi Marae, Whangaehu Valley Rd, Karioi. A Funeral service for Toni will be held at Tirorangi Marae on Sunday 28 June 2020 at 11am followed by burial in Ngā Mokai Papakainga Urupa. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020