ADAM, Tomima Seatter Garrick (Ena). Peacefully on 8 August 2019 in her 96th year, at Peacehaven Rest Home, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland. Loving wife of late husband, Bill. Loved mother of Robert and Trish; Christine and Doug; and Cherished Nan of Darrell, Tanya, Michelle, Claire and Colin. Great-Nan of Michael, Emma, Billy, Cameron, Scott, Aidan, Olivia and Charlie. 'At peace, together again with Bill" In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. http://neurological.org.nz. A service for Ena will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Monday 12th August at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019