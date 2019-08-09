Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomima ADAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomima Seatter Garrick (Ena) ADAM

Add a Memory
Tomima Seatter Garrick (Ena) ADAM Notice
ADAM, Tomima Seatter Garrick (Ena). Peacefully on 8 August 2019 in her 96th year, at Peacehaven Rest Home, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland. Loving wife of late husband, Bill. Loved mother of Robert and Trish; Christine and Doug; and Cherished Nan of Darrell, Tanya, Michelle, Claire and Colin. Great-Nan of Michael, Emma, Billy, Cameron, Scott, Aidan, Olivia and Charlie. 'At peace, together again with Bill" In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. http://neurological.org.nz. A service for Ena will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Monday 12th August at 1pm followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomima's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.