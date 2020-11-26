|
|
|
RAKICH, Toma. Born August 08, 1922. Passed away on November 21st 2020. Cherished husband to the late Drina. Loving caring father to Peter, the late Ivan, Velko and Brian. Dear father in law to Florence, Kathy, Rosemary and Sandra. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. You were a true gentlemen and will always be remembered by the beautiful memories of you we shared, Rosary to be held on Sunday 29th Nov. 7:30pm at Holy Cross Church, 2 Laville Road, Henderson. Funeral service on Monday 30th Nov 11am at St Francis Parish, 111 Baillie St, Thames. Pociva u Miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020