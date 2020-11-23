|
RAKICH, Toma. Born August 8, 1922. Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 aged 98. A true gentlemen cherished husband to the late Drina. A loving, caring father to Peter, the late Ivan, Velko, and Brian. A dear father in law to Florence, Kathy, Rosemary, and Sandra. He was a great inspiration and friend to us all especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Toma always had a contagious smile and a warm welcome with a cup of tea and biscuit for everyone. Dear Dad thank you for being a wonderful dad and Poppa. We were so lucky to have you with us for so long. You will always be loved and remembered by the beautiful memories of you we shared together. Pociva u miru. We would like to thank all the staff at Bupa Tasman Restcare Henderson for taking good care of Toma. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020