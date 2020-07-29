|
KELSALL, Tom Moemoe Simi. We are deeply saddened to announce that after a long battle with sickness, our Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, Otahuhu, just two days shy of his 76th birthday. Last Respects and Condolences can be shared at 17 Dewhurst Place, Favona from 5pm Tuesday 28th July. The Funeral Service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 11am Thursday 30th July with a Last Farewell held at Mangere Boat Club from 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020