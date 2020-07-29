Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mangere Boat Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom KELSALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Moemoe Simi KELSALL

Add a Memory
Tom Moemoe Simi KELSALL Notice
KELSALL, Tom Moemoe Simi. We are deeply saddened to announce that after a long battle with sickness, our Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, Otahuhu, just two days shy of his 76th birthday. Last Respects and Condolences can be shared at 17 Dewhurst Place, Favona from 5pm Tuesday 28th July. The Funeral Service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 11am Thursday 30th July with a Last Farewell held at Mangere Boat Club from 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -