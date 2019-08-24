Home

Tom Kwok Hing (QSM) LEONG

Tom Kwok Hing (QSM) LEONG Notice
LEONG, Tom Kwok Hing (QSM). Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2019, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Patsy, much loved father and father- in-law of Donna, Denis and Debra, and adored Goong Goong of Jeremy, Brendan, Jonathan and Isabella. We will never forget your cheerful smile. You always looked after us, and we will miss you deeply, Dad. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kathmandu, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village, for your wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John New Zealand would be appreciated. A Service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Thursday 29 August at 12noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
