JULYAN, Tom Everett. Passed away on 11 October 2020 at North Shore Hospital in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Connie. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Bryce and Helen, Tania and Todd, and the late Craig. Adored Grandad of Thomas, Nina, Ryan, Anika and Ashton. Never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. John's Ambulance. A service for Tom will be held in the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services on Thursday 15 October at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020