Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom COUZENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom COUZENS

Add a Memory
Tom COUZENS Notice
COUZENS, Tom. Lieut Royal New Zealand Armoured Corps. 19th November 1959. Beard More Glacier, Cape Selbourne, Antartica. 60 years ago on this day. Lieut Tom Couzens joined the company of those who lost their lives in furthering the exploration of Antartica. Today with the ever diminishing numbers of New Zealand Korean War veterans who served with Tom in that conflict 67 years ago, remember him with pride and affection for what he was to us all. .... Our esteemed friend, a fellow soldier and brother officer. We do remember him. Rest in peace Tom. David Mannering. Former Captain 16 NZFD Regiment, Korea 1952 -1954.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -