COUZENS, Tom. Lieut Royal New Zealand Armoured Corps. 19th November 1959. Beard More Glacier, Cape Selbourne, Antartica. 60 years ago on this day. Lieut Tom Couzens joined the company of those who lost their lives in furthering the exploration of Antartica. Today with the ever diminishing numbers of New Zealand Korean War veterans who served with Tom in that conflict 67 years ago, remember him with pride and affection for what he was to us all. .... Our esteemed friend, a fellow soldier and brother officer. We do remember him. Rest in peace Tom. David Mannering. Former Captain 16 NZFD Regiment, Korea 1952 -1954.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019