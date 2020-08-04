|
MASOE, Toilolo Leitutua Vitale (Tua). Peacefully went above the skies on Saturday August 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Darling Husband of Fa'anati Masoe. Proud Father of Jack Alfred Masoe, Natalie Tiute Masoe and Maria Morunga-Masoe Dearest Papa to Trenyce Sanini Monica and Jamie Erin-Marie Ataahua Morunga-Masoe. Family Service will be held at Tipene Funeral Home 6-8pm Tuesday August 4. Farewell service will be Wednesday August 5 11am and 12:30 Burial at Waikumete Cemetery, West Auckland. Celebration of our memories of him will be held back at Tipene Chapel to share, cry and laugh together. Friends and Family are welcome to Tua's home and service events. Please accept our apologies in advance as our Father's farewell will not be hosting a Fa'a Samoa itinerary. Ta ofi le Malo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020