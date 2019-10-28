Home

MORCOM, Toby (R.J). Passed away peacefully on 25th October, 2019; aged 87 years, after a short illness. We have lost a wonderful husband to Diana, awesome dad to Rosemary, Alex, and Philip and a proud granddad to Alice and Jack, Isabella and Sophia, and Joseph and Sarah, as well as an iconic member of the community. We will miss him so much. There will be a celebration of Toby's life held at the Cooks Beach Hall, 882 Purangi Road, Cooks Beach, Mercury Bay, on Saturday 2nd November, at 12noon, followed by interment at Mercury Bay Cemetery, Ferry Landing.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
