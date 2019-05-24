Home

Tina Tira (nee Colvin) (Tira) PATUWAI

PATUWAI, Tina Tira (Tira) (nee Colvin). On September 17, 2017. Born November 11, 1973. Daniel Patuwai, Tangaroa and Raureti would like to formally invite Family and Friends to the Unvelling of Tira at 11am on Saturday the 1st of June 2019 at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 357 Puhinui Road, Manukau. Refreshments will be held at Papakura Netball Centre, Pulman Park, 90 Walters Road, Takanini from 12.30pm. Nau Mai, Haere Mai Whanau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019
