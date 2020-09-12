Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tina MCKENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Keti (Pepese) MCKENNA

Add a Memory
Tina Keti (Pepese) MCKENNA Notice
MCKENNA, Tina Keti (nee Pepese). Passed away suddenly on Thursday 10 September 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Jock McKenna (deceased). Loving mother to Veronica, Ian and Joanne. Adored grandmother to eight grandchildren and great grandmother to 15 great grandchildren. Much loved sister to Ofo, Tau and Harbee. Will be sorely missed. Forever in our hearts. There are many people from overseas who would like to travel to NZ but can't make it due to the current restrictions. Tina will be laying at home from 3.30 pm Friday 11 September, to all those visiting Tina can you please adhere to the current restrictions.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -