|
|
|
MCKENNA, Tina Keti (nee Pepese). Passed away suddenly on Thursday 10 September 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Jock McKenna (deceased). Loving mother to Veronica, Ian and Joanne. Adored grandmother to eight grandchildren and great grandmother to 15 great grandchildren. Much loved sister to Ofo, Tau and Harbee. Will be sorely missed. Forever in our hearts. There are many people from overseas who would like to travel to NZ but can't make it due to the current restrictions. Tina will be laying at home from 3.30 pm Friday 11 September, to all those visiting Tina can you please adhere to the current restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020