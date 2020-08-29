|
MONOMAI, Tina Hukisifa Tautuki (Tina). Born November 3, 1950. Tina Hukisifa Tautuki Monomai passed away 27 August 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Ilalina Seini and the late Tautuki Patumaka. She was loved and will be forever loved by her surviving husband Young Ness Ikinofo, daughters Fisi, Melinda, Roselynn, Vanessa, Chrystal and Hope, and sons Young Ness and the late Jeffrey and our families of 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Famous for giving out nicknames and having a very generous heart. There will be a private funeral held for her immediate family. Thank you Jesus for loving us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020