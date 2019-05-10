|
OLIVER, Timothy William (Tim). On 9th May 2019 peacefully at Te Wiremu House, Gisborne. Aged 67 years. Loved son of the late Geoffrey and Rose. Loved brother of Victoria, loved Uncle of Jack Oliver-Hood. Loved cousin of Clare Scott, and Penny Oliver. Tim's funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 2pm on Saturday 11th May followed by private cremation. All messages may be sent c/- 6 Savage Street, Westmere, Auckland 1022. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
