CRICK, Timothy Peter (Tim). It is with great regret to announce that Tim passed away very peacefully late Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby after a long battle with cancer. Best friend and darling husband to Leonie, an awesome Stepdad to Abby and Poppa Tim to his gorgeous grandchildren Harper and Chase. Loving Brother to Mary Ann, David, Sister-in-law of Judy Rymer and special Uncle to Florence, Charlotte and great uncle to Lior. We would like to thank all the staff at Mercy for their amazing care and attention they gave Tim. He will be greatly missed by the gap that he leaves in all of our lives. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, St Johns on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 2.00 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2020