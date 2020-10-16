|
WELSH, Timothy Mark (Tim). Tim's family would like to acknowledge our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to giving our brother Tim a lovely and fitting farewell. It was a beautiful and happy service which will forever leave fond memories in our hearts. Please accept our sincere appreciation to all the workers in the lead up to, and on the day; for all the kind messages and flowers that were sent; for the delicious food, Kai Moana and the generous koha donations. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020