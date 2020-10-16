Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Mark (Tim) WELSH

Timothy Mark (Tim) WELSH Notice
WELSH, Timothy Mark (Tim). Tim's family would like to acknowledge our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to giving our brother Tim a lovely and fitting farewell. It was a beautiful and happy service which will forever leave fond memories in our hearts. Please accept our sincere appreciation to all the workers in the lead up to, and on the day; for all the kind messages and flowers that were sent; for the delicious food, Kai Moana and the generous koha donations. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -