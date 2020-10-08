Home

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
More Obituaries for Timothy WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Mark (Tim) WELSH

Timothy Mark (Tim) WELSH Notice
WELSH, Timothy Mark (Tim). Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 3rd October 2020; aged 52 years. Dearly loved father of Lilly Welsh. Cherished son of Marie and Colin Maddox. Big brother to Lance, Kiri, Rebecca, Jonella, Steven and Celia. Loving nephew and uncle, and a great friend to many across the Coromandel Peninsula. A service for Tim will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Saturday 10th October at 2pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
