Timothy John (Master Mariner) RIDGE

Timothy John (Master Mariner) RIDGE Notice
RIDGE, Timothy John (Master Mariner). Passed away on Friday 27 September 2019, with his loving wife by his side, in his 79th year. Rapid onset of metastatic malignant melanoma. Most dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of Peter, and Tony, Jenny (deceased), and Joanne (deceased). A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 3 October at 10.00 am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
