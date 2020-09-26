|
RICHARDS, Timothy John (Tim). Peacefully on 22 September 2020. Loved husband of Kay. Much loved brother of Ann (late) and Kay, brother-in-law to Mike, Don and Lynne (late). Kind and generous to everyone including his nephews and nieces. Will be forever in our hearts. A huge thank you to the staff at Possum Bourne Retirement Village for their care. A service for Tim will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Wednesday 30th September, at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020