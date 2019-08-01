|
MORGAN, Timothy John Harriman. 1 August 1967 - 29 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gaye-Anne. Much loved son of Robyn and the late Roger Morgan. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Paul and Andrea, and treasured uncle of Tayla and Angelina. Loved by extended family members and deeply respected and valued by his many friends. Sadly missed. His service will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Saturday 3 August.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019