Timothy John Harriman (Tim) MORGAN

Timothy John Harriman (Tim) MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Timothy John Harriman (Tim). On July 29th 2019 suddenly but peacefully passed away at home. Much loved husband of Jade (Gaye-Anne), his dog Fern and cats Molly and CoCo. Forever in our hearts. A service for Tim will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Saturday August 3rd 2019 followed by interment at Marua Cemetery, cnr Marua and Doidge Roads, Marua. Instead of flowers if you would like to make a donation to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 or the Whangarei RSPCA PO Box 564 Whangarei 0149 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Tim Morgan Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
