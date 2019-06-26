|
GRAINGER, Timothy Gilbert (Tim). 1 August 1957 - 22 June 2019. Tim passed away peacefully in Nelson after a feisty battle with cancer and dementia. Dearly loved son of Barbara and the late Gilbert. Much loved brother of Nicola; loving uncle of Kate, Rebekah, Matthew, and their families; and faithful friend to many. Heartfelt thanks to Tim's friends, the staff at The Wood Retirement Home, and the many people at Nelson and Wellington Hospitals who cared for him so beautifully over the last months. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Marsden Funeral Home on Friday 28 June, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a chance to party in Tim's memory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartkids is appreciated. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
