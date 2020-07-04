|
|
|
SMITH, Timothy Gerard (Tim). Det. Snr Sgt 3787 (Retired). Passed away in the presence of his family on 18 March 2020, aged 71 years. Loving husband of Glenys. Loved Dad of Toni and Julian, Naomi, Megan and Grant, Gerard and Michael, Ben and Carrie. Adored Grandad / Poppa of Noah, Kate, Michael, Daniel, Abe, Belah, Bridget, Samantha and Harry. Known to all as a true gentle man, a more honest man you will never find. Rest In Peace. A Mass for Tim will be celebrated in Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick on Saturday 11 July at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020