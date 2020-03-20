|
|
|
SMITH, Timothy Gerard (Tim). Det. Snr Sgt 3787 (Retired). Passed away in the presence of his family on 18 March 2020, aged 71 years young. Loving husband of Glenys. Loved Dad of Toni and Julian, Naomi, Megan and Grant, Gerard and Michael, Ben and Carrie. Adored Granddad / Poppa of Noah, Kate, Michael, Daniel, Abe, Belah, Bridget, Samantha and Harry. Known to all as a true gentle man, a more honest man you will never find, Rest In Peace. A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 23 March at 11am, due to the current health guidelines limiting attendance the service can be watched via live link at https://www. dreamproductions.co.nz/ tsmith.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tgsmith1803
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020