Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Great Lake Centre
Taupo
View Map
Timothy Donald (Tim/Blandy) BLAND

Timothy Donald (Tim/Blandy) BLAND Notice
BLAND, Timothy Donald (Tim/Blandy). Passed away suddenly (sadly, "brown bread" as Tim would say) on Tuesday 9th June 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved partner and mate of Rosie. Loved father and second father of Daniel and Ellie, Shona and Craig and second father to Angie, Jamie and Merenea, and Tracey. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his UK family; Jane and Peter, Simon and Gilly, Alison and Steve; Josh, Adam, Jessica, Ben Ann-Marie, Katie, Jack, Josie, Emy, Lee, Phoebe and Jude. Loved Grandad/ mate to Oliver, Te Kiriwera, Aria, Kaiawha and Teana. Very special friend and colleague of Austin, Marie- Louise and the whole Harcourts Taupo team - and half the town. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at the Great Lake Centre, Taupo on Tuesday 16th June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messges c/- P O Box 987, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
