Tim Alexander Hugh Timothy WILSON


1954 - 2020
WILSON, Tim Alexander Hugh Timothy. Born September 2, 1954. Passed away on July 22, 2020. Master Of Light. The adored son of the late Joanie and Bill. Tim passed away in the arms of his beloved husband, Vaj Ekanayake at ARO in Auckland. The celebration of his life will be private and the live stream will be available on this link www.affinityfunerals.co. nz In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Tamatea Dusky Sound Renovation Project contacted through [email protected] Any tributes are welcomed on the Tim Wilson Gallery page facebook.com/wilsongalleryqueenstown.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
