Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiger THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiger THOMSON

Add a Memory
Tiger THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Tiger. On 2 July 2019, peacefully at home, age 93. Loving husband of the late Molly. A great father to Scott, Rory, Jeff and Sue; father in law to Oi Wun, Olwen, Shona, Phil; and friend to Genny. Grandpa to Matthew, Jenna, Braydon, Max and Sophie; and great grandpa to Ella and Jacob. 'Always in Our Hearts' A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 11 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.