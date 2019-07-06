|
|
|
THOMSON, Tiger. On 2 July 2019, peacefully at home, age 93. Loving husband of the late Molly. A great father to Scott, Rory, Jeff and Sue; father in law to Oi Wun, Olwen, Shona, Phil; and friend to Genny. Grandpa to Matthew, Jenna, Braydon, Max and Sophie; and great grandpa to Ella and Jacob. 'Always in Our Hearts' A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 11 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019