Thyrle Winnifred (Yates) DONNELLY


1929 - 2020
Thyrle Winnifred (Yates) DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY, Thyrle Winnifred (nee Yates). Born 29th April 1929. Passed away on 3rd January 2020, in her 91st year. Much loved wife and soulmate of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Rod Nichols, Tony and Brigid Bloomfield, Mark Bloomfield, Graeme and Heather Bloomfield. Much loved nana of 10 grandchildren and much loved great-nana of 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. Thyrle's family would like to thank them for their wonderful support and care. A service to celebrate Thyrle's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Thursday 9th January, at 11am. Followed by private cremation. All communications to the family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
