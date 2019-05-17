|
|
|
MORGAN, Thyra Cecily. Peacefully in Tauranga on 15 May 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Glyn. Much loved mother and mother in law of the late Bronwyn; Gareth and Susanne, Geoff and Helen. Loved Nanna and Grandnanna to Sarah and Andy, Isabel and Grace, Jono and Trisha, Anna and Olivia, James and Caitlin, Tom and Annie, Alex and Sam. A private family service has been held and then a memorial service is being planned for September at Holme Station, South Canterbury. Communications to the Morgan family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More