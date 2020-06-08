Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Thuan VO VAN

Thuan VO VAN Notice
VO VAN, Thuan. Aged 81 passed away suddenly on the 5th June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Cherished Dad to Jonathan (deceased), Donna, Maria and Christopher. Adored Poppa to Ben and Jacob, Natalya and Isaac. Father-in-law to Maurice and Nick. Best Friend to Jasper. Resting peacefully in God's hands. A vigil will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Friday 12 June at 7pm. A Requiem Mass for Thuan will be held on Saturday 13 June at 11am, Our Lady of Fatima, 4 Lucia Glade, Meadowbank. For all communication please phone Donna on 021 828 910. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 8 to June 9, 2020
