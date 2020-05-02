Home

Thora Margaret (Hugh) WOOD

Thora Margaret (Hugh) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Thora Margaret (nee McHugh). 29 June 1926 to 29 April 2020 Peacefully, after a short illness at Logan Campbell. Loving wife of the late George and precious mother and mother in law of Philippa and Robert, Sandra and Dean, and Jeff and Jannine. Much loved grandmother of Julia and Casey, Alice and Tom, Laura and Ryan, Alan, Rose and Andrew, Grace and George, Rebecca and Matthew, Rochelle and Ben. Much loved Great grandmother of Isobel, Clementine, Henry, Edward and Hadley. The family would like to thank the team at Logan Campbell for their wonderful care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
