|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Thora (nee Salter). Passed away peacefully at Northhaven Hospital on 25th March 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved younger sister of her 6 siblings. Much loved aunt and great aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and their families. She will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. A memorial service for Thora will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Monday 30th November 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020