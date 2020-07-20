Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Thompson ATUTAHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thompson Tamihana (Tom, Hana) ATUTAHI

Add a Memory
Thompson Tamihana (Tom, Hana) ATUTAHI Notice
ATUTAHI, Thompson Tamihana (Tom, Hana). Peacefully with family at his side on Sunday the 19th of July 2020 at Te Kuiti Hospital; aged 77 years. Loved youngest son of the late Huirau and Tiria Atutahi. Cherished and loving husband of Diane and much loved and respected father of Te Amaru and Leeanne, Lucy and Brian, and Tom and Trina. Very much loved by all of his grand and great grand moko's. Tom will lay at the family home until 3pm this afternoon (Monday) where he will move to the Oparure Marae. His tangi will take place at the Marae on Wednesday the 22nd of July at 11am. The Atutahi family express there aroha to the staff of the Te Kuiti Hospital for their care of Tom and his family. All communications to Maru 02102959263.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thompson's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -