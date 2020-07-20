|
|
|
ATUTAHI, Thompson Tamihana (Tom, Hana). Peacefully with family at his side on Sunday the 19th of July 2020 at Te Kuiti Hospital; aged 77 years. Loved youngest son of the late Huirau and Tiria Atutahi. Cherished and loving husband of Diane and much loved and respected father of Te Amaru and Leeanne, Lucy and Brian, and Tom and Trina. Very much loved by all of his grand and great grand moko's. Tom will lay at the family home until 3pm this afternoon (Monday) where he will move to the Oparure Marae. His tangi will take place at the Marae on Wednesday the 22nd of July at 11am. The Atutahi family express there aroha to the staff of the Te Kuiti Hospital for their care of Tom and his family. All communications to Maru 02102959263.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020