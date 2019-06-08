INNES, Thomasina (Ina) (nee Whiteford). Born November 18, 1934. Passed away on June 06, 2019 unexpectedly and suddenly at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village formerly of Hillcrest, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Charlie Innes (Auckland), Mother and Mother-in-law of Margaret and Jim, Carol and Steve, Nana of Hayden and Anisha, Charlene and Nick, Scott and Amber, and Melissa. Great Nana of Carlos, Brody, Imogen, Dylan, Emma and Oliver. She will be sadly missed by us all. Special thanks to the staff of Bruce McLaren for their kindness and caring for Mum over the time she has been there and the efforts made by the staff and the first responders. A service will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Corner Walter MacDonald and Picton Streets, Howick at 11.00 am on Monday 10 June. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Huntington's Disease Association, PO Box 110022, Auckland City Hospital 1148 would be appreciated.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019