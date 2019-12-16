|
JACKSON, Thomas William (Tommy). On 13 December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara. Much loved father & father-in- law of Rod & Barbara, David, Andrew & Sally-Ann (dec.). Special Poppa of Angela, Danielle, Bobby, Natasha, Kayne and Tahlia. Loved great grandfather of 2. A service for Tommy will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jackson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019