Thomas William (Tom) IRWIN


1939 - 2020
Thomas William (Tom) IRWIN Notice
IRWIN, Thomas William (Tom). Born March 8, 1939. Tom passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Wendy (deceased), Stephen, Mark and Lynnette. Loving Poppa of Morgan, Courtney, McKenzie, Noah, Alex, Jamie, Abby, Mason, Rylee and Amanda. Loving Great Poppa of William. A service will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Thursday 3rd September at 2pm. Due to current restrictions, please call 09 415 1464 with expressions of attendance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
