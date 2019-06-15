Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Sydney (Tom) GREGORY

Notice Condolences

Thomas Sydney (Tom) GREGORY Notice
GREGORY, Thomas Sydney (Tom). On 12 June 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Patricia. Cherished father of Maria, Cameron and John and daughters in law Tracey and Samantha. Loved Poppa of Nic and Sarah, Jessica, Luke, Harrison, Madison and Angelina. Great Grandfather of Alexa. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital for their care of Tom. Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday 19 June at St. John's Catholic Church, Centreway Rd, Orewa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices