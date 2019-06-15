|
GREGORY, Thomas Sydney (Tom). On 12 June 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Patricia. Cherished father of Maria, Cameron and John and daughters in law Tracey and Samantha. Loved Poppa of Nic and Sarah, Jessica, Luke, Harrison, Madison and Angelina. Great Grandfather of Alexa. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital for their care of Tom. Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday 19 June at St. John's Catholic Church, Centreway Rd, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
