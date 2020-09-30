|
|
|
LEEMING, Thomas Stapleton. On September 28, 2020, at Auckland City Hospital, in his 95th year. Thomas was the loved husband of Barbara for 70 years, a much loved father to 4 sons, and a loved grandfather and great- grandfather. A service to celebrate Thomas' life will be held in the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11am followed by interment in the above cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020