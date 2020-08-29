|
MAKEA, Thomas Simpson (Tom). We take great peace in knowing that our gentle giant sleeps easily. We announce the passing of our father, husband, bro, relli, and friend Thomas Simpson Makea. He gently gave up his battle with MND on the 26th August 2020, passing peacefully surrounded by his lovely daughters, wife, and brother. A Cook Island boy with more friends and rellies than we can count. Thomas was a friend to all - warm, welcoming, a passionate sports fan, meticulous lawn mower, dedicated Costco shopper, and all-round deeply loving man. To celebrate his life, a funeral will be held on Thursday 3rd September at 10:30am. He will also be at home for visits from Monday - Wednesday. Please contact [email protected] gmail.com for details. Instead of flowers please donate either to the Motor Neurone Association or Hospice West Auckland. They, along with his carers, helped in more ways than we can ever say.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020