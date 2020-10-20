|
|
|
SHAKESPEARE, Thomas (Tommy). Passed away suddenly at home. Cherished son of the late Lenny and Valma. Beloved younger brother of Patrice, Michael, Debbie, Glen and Linda. Fabulous uncle of Katrina, Lorrie, Adele, Heidi, Mikey, Raewyn, Natalie, Shane, Amie, Carl, Josh and Sam. Much loved great uncle to 17. See you again somewhere over the rainbow. Funeral service will be held at West Lynn Gardens, Thursday 22 October at 2pm. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020